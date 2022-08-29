$11,990+ tax & licensing
604-761-9256
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Sport
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9307768
- Stock #: 176699
- VIN: 1D7RV1GT0AS176699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 316,920 KM
Vehicle Description
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
In very good condition
Runs strong
Many Rams in stock to choose from
Rebuilt Status, Fully Inspected
Vehicle Features
