Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

316,920 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

604-761-9256

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Sport

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-761-9256

  1. 1668897922
  2. 1668897922
  3. 1668897922
  4. 1668897922
  5. 1668897922
  6. 1668897924
  7. 1668897923
  8. 1668897921
  9. 1668897921
  10. 1668897924
  11. 1668897924
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

316,920KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9307768
  • Stock #: 176699
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT0AS176699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 176699
  • Mileage 316,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Alloy Wheels 
Sunroof 
In very good condition 
Runs strong
Many Rams in stock to choose from
Rebuilt Status, Fully Inspected 



Buying your next vehicle made easy.

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years. 

We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.  

Financing and leasing options are available OAC.

 

Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.

All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.

Trades are Welcome!

Please contact us for complete details.

Documentation fee $395.00.

Dealer #8902

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

2015 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 266,125 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Sienna 5...
 178,370 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler S...
 37,708 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

604-761-XXXX

(click to show)

604-761-9256

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory