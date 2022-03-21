Menu
2010 Dodge Ram

121,343 KM

Details Description Features

$52,910

+ tax & licensing
$52,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2010 Dodge Ram

2010 Dodge Ram

5500 Flat Deck Dually Diesel with Ingersoll P185 Compressor

2010 Dodge Ram

5500 Flat Deck Dually Diesel with Ingersoll P185 Compressor

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$52,910

+ taxes & licensing

121,343KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8960623
  • Stock #: BC0035093
  • VIN: 3D6WC7GL7AG127510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,343 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Dodge Ram 5500 Flat Deck Diesel with Ingersoll P185 Compressor, 6.7L L6 OHV 24V TURBO DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, Cummins Turbo Diesel, 4 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid to July 2023 $52,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $53,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Steel Wheels
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

