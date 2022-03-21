$52,910+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Ram
5500 Flat Deck Dually Diesel with Ingersoll P185 Compressor
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,343 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Dodge Ram 5500 Flat Deck Diesel with Ingersoll P185 Compressor, 6.7L L6 OHV 24V TURBO DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, Cummins Turbo Diesel, 4 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid to July 2023 $52,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $53,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
