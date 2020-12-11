Menu
2010 Ford Econoline

186,987 KM

$11,780

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

E-250 Rear Shelving Ladder Rack Cargo Van

E-250 Rear Shelving Ladder Rack Cargo Van

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

186,987KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6339725
  • Stock #: BC0033301
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW3ADA46903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 186,987 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford Econoline E-250 Rear Shelving Ladder Rack Cargo Van, 4.6L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power mirrors, blue exterior, grey interior, cloth.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $11,780.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $12,080.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
full size spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Front air dam
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

