Menu
Account
Sign In
2010 Ford F-150 SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 2WD, Former Emergency Service Vehicle 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V FFV engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, red exterior, black interior. This listing is a former Municipality Emergency vehicle the next owner will be the second owner. $12,980.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,355.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2010 Ford F-150

123,384 KM

Details Description Features

$12,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford F-150

SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 2WD Former Emergency Service Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 2WD Former Emergency Service Vehicle

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11439008
  2. 11439008
  3. 11439008
  4. 11439008
  5. 11439008
  6. 11439008
  7. 11439008
  8. 11439008
  9. 11439008
  10. 11439008
  11. 11439008
  12. 11439008
  13. 11439008
  14. 11439008
  15. 11439008
  16. 11439008
  17. 11439008
  18. 11439008
  19. 11439008
  20. 11439008
  21. 11439008
  22. 11439008
  23. 11439008
  24. 11439008
  25. 11439008
  26. 11439008
  27. 11439008
  28. 11439008
  29. 11439008
  30. 11439008
  31. 11439008
  32. 11439008
  33. 11439008
  34. 11439008
  35. 11439008
  36. 11439008
  37. 11439008
  38. 11439008
  39. 11439008
  40. 11439008
  41. 11439008
  42. 11439008
  43. 11439008
  44. 11439008
  45. 11439008
  46. 11439008
  47. 11439008
  48. 11439008
  49. 11439008
  50. 11439008
Contact Seller

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,384KM
VIN 1FTFW1CV9AFC55508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,384 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford F-150 SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 2WD, Former Emergency Service Vehicle 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V FFV engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, red exterior, black interior. This listing is a former Municipality Emergency vehicle the next owner will be the second owner. $12,980.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,355.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2005 Freightliner MT45 Chassis 18 Foot Cargo Step Diesel Van Dually Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2005 Freightliner MT45 Chassis 18 Foot Cargo Step Diesel Van Dually Diesel 431,086 KM $9,000 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Ford Econoline E-450E-450 Utilimaster 16 Foot Cargo Step Van with Rear Shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2006 Ford Econoline E-450E-450 Utilimaster 16 Foot Cargo Step Van with Rear Shelving 446,303 KM $8,000 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mitsubishi FUSO FG 4x4 Dump And Power Tailgate Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 Mitsubishi FUSO FG 4x4 Dump And Power Tailgate Diesel 148,692 KM $59,830 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150