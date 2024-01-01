Menu
2010 Ford F-150 XL SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD, 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $9,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $10,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2010 Ford F-150

182,333 KM

$9,750

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150

XL SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

2010 Ford F-150

XL SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,333KM
VIN 1FTEX1E87AFC31448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Exterior

full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

