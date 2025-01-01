Menu
Used 2010 Ford F-150 FX4 for sale in Burnaby, BC

2010 Ford F-150

186,000 KM

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford F-150

FX4

13070434

2010 Ford F-150

FX4

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1EV6AFB19849

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2010 Ford F-150