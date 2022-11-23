Menu
2010 Ford F-150

185,500 KM

Details

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

604-761-9256

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-761-9256

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

185,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9410608
  • Stock #: b64605
  • VIN: 1ftfw1ev5afb64605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded 
Leather Interior 
Alloy Wheels 
Canopy
In very good condition
Runs super
Many trucks to choose from

 

Buying your next vehicle made easy.

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years. 

We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.  

Financing and leasing options are available OAC.

 

Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.

All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.

Trades are Welcome!

Please contact us for complete details.

Documentation fee $395.00.

Dealer #8902

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auxiliary Audio Input
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

