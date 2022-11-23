$15,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-761-9256
2010 Ford F-150
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
604-761-9256
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9410608
- Stock #: b64605
- VIN: 1ftfw1ev5afb64605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Canopy
In very good condition
Runs super
Many trucks to choose from
Buying your next vehicle made easy.
Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years.
We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.
Financing and leasing options are available OAC.
Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!
Please contact us for complete details.
Documentation fee $395.00.
Dealer #8902
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.