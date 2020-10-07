Menu
2010 Ford F-450

211,881 KM

$18,740

+ tax & licensing
$18,740

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2010 Ford F-450

2010 Ford F-450

SD Flat Deck 12 foot Crew Cab 4WD Power Tailgate Diesel And Winch

2010 Ford F-450

SD Flat Deck 12 foot Crew Cab 4WD Power Tailgate Diesel And Winch

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,740

+ taxes & licensing

211,881KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5854584
  • Stock #: BC0033012
  • VIN: 1FDAW4HR4AEA30437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,881 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford F-450 SD Flat Deck 12 foot Crew Cab 4WD Power Tailgate, power winch, Diesel, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior. $18,740.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $19,040.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Cargo Area Cover
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

