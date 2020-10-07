2010 Ford F-450

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Steel Wheels

Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Locking Differential Cargo Area Cover SPLASH GUARDS Front air dam ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Pickup Truck Bed Liner

