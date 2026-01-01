$43,880+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford F-550
XL Super Duty Diesel Service Truck with IMT Crane
2010 Ford F-550
XL Super Duty Diesel Service Truck with IMT Crane
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$43,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 151,577 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2010 Ford F-550 XL Super Duty is a heavy-duty diesel service truck powered by a 6.4L Power Stroke V8 paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. It is outfitted with a service body featuring multiple locking storage compartments and an IMT 3203i crane rated at 2,000 lb, making it well suited for field service, maintenance, and utility applications. Additional equipment includes tow/haul mode, auxiliary switches, beacon light, and an aftermarket audio unit with digital display. The interior offers seating for up to three with cruise control, air conditioning and heat, and power conveniences. Finished in white with a tan cloth interior, this F-550 provides a practical, work-ready platform for operations requiring onboard lifting and organized tool storage. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $43,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $44,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-522-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-522-7376