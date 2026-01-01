Menu
This 2010 Ford F-550 XL Super Duty is a heavy-duty diesel service truck powered by a 6.4L Power Stroke V8 paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. It is outfitted with a service body featuring multiple locking storage compartments and an IMT 3203i crane rated at 2,000 lb, making it well suited for field service, maintenance, and utility applications. Additional equipment includes tow/haul mode, auxiliary switches, beacon light, and an aftermarket audio unit with digital display. The interior offers seating for up to three with cruise control, air conditioning and heat, and power conveniences. Finished in white with a tan cloth interior, this F-550 provides a practical, work-ready platform for operations requiring onboard lifting and organized tool storage. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $43,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $44,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2010 Ford F-550

151,577 KM

$43,880

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford F-550

XL Super Duty Diesel Service Truck with IMT Crane

13479355

2010 Ford F-550

XL Super Duty Diesel Service Truck with IMT Crane

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$43,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,577KM
VIN 1FDAF5GR1AEA88688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 151,577 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Steel Wheels

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$43,880

+ taxes & licensing>

2010 Ford F-550