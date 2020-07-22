Menu
2010 Ford F-550

122,777 KM

$20,870

+ tax & licensing
9 Foot Flat Deck Utility Truck Dually Diesel 4WD

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

122,777KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5598729
  • Stock #: BC0032666
  • VIN: 1FDAF5HR4AEB08429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 122,777 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford F-550 Flat Deck Utility Truck Dually Diesel 4WD, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, trailer brake, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $20,870.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $21,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Running Board
SPLASH GUARDS
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Split Bench Seat
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

