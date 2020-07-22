2010 Ford F-550

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Powertrain Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features Locking Differential Running Board SPLASH GUARDS Heated Exterior Mirror Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Front Split Bench Seat Towing Preparation Package 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

