2010 Ford Ranger

67,350 KM

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

67,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9500605
  • VIN: 1FTKR4EE2APA52071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,350 KM

