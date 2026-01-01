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<html> <p>Rare long box diesle, exceptional documented service history, as Carfax low kms </p> <ul> <li>Chrome rear bumper</li> <li>Trailer Tow Package</li> <li>Camper package/topper (aftermarket)</li> <li>Running boards</li> <li>Alloy wheels</li> <li>Power windows/locks</li> <li>Tow mirrors</li> </ul> </html>

2010 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

252,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2010 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

XLT

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14509066

2010 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

XLT

Location

Auto BC Financing

1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-770-4315

  1. 14509066
  2. 14509066
  3. 14509066
Contact Seller

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
252,000KM
VIN 1FTWW3BR3AEB22765

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Description


Rare long box diesle, exceptional documented service history, as Carfax low kms


  • Chrome rear bumper
  • Trailer Tow Package
  • Camper package/topper (aftermarket)
  • Running boards
  • Alloy wheels
  • Power windows/locks
  • Tow mirrors

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

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778-770-XXXX

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778-770-4315

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$18,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto BC Financing

778-770-4315

2010 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW