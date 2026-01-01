$18,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW
XLT
2010 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW
XLT
Location
Auto BC Financing
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-770-4315
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
252,000KM
VIN 1FTWW3BR3AEB22765
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 252,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare long box diesle, exceptional documented service history, as Carfax low kms
- Chrome rear bumper
- Trailer Tow Package
- Camper package/topper (aftermarket)
- Running boards
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows/locks
- Tow mirrors
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Auto BC Financing
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Call Dealer
778-770-XXXX(click to show)
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto BC Financing
778-770-4315
2010 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW