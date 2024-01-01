Menu
2010 Forest River Enclosed Trailer, Rear Workshop with Ramp Gate, GVW: 14,000 lbs. Tires: ST 235/80/R16Overall dimensions: 26 long x 8,4 wide x 10 high Interior Dimensions: 20 long x 8 wide x 7 highPintle hitch, white exterior $12,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Details Description

Trailer Rear Workshop with Ramp Gate

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN 5NHUBLV22AT424090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Trailer
  • Stock # BC0037023
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2010 Forest River Enclosed Trailer, Rear Workshop with Ramp Gate, GVW: 14,000 lbs.
Tires: ST 235/80/R16Overall dimensions: 26' long x 8,4' wide x 10' high
Interior Dimensions: 20' long x 8' wide x 7' highPintle hitch, white exterior $12,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

