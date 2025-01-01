Menu
2010 Freightliner M2 106 27 Ton Cummins Diesel Dump Truck with Air Brakes, 8.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth, Cummins ISL engine, Allison Transmission, 60,000lbs GVWR. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $108,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $108,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2010 Freightliner M2106

167,318 KM

$108,530

+ tax & licensing
2010 Freightliner M2106

27 Ton Cummins Diesel Dump Truck with Air Brakes

12511411

2010 Freightliner M2106

27 Ton Cummins Diesel Dump Truck with Air Brakes

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$108,530

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,318KM
VIN 1FVHCYBS1ADAP4150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037942
  • Mileage 167,318 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Freightliner M2 106 27 Ton Cummins Diesel Dump Truck with Air Brakes, 8.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth, Cummins ISL engine, Allison Transmission, 60,000lbs GVWR. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $108,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $108,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$108,530

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2010 Freightliner M2106