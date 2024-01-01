Menu
Account
Sign In
2010 Freightliner MT45 Chassis 18 Foot Step Cargo Van DIESEL With Rear Shelvings, 6.7L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, white exterior, grey interior. $5,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $5,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2010 Freightliner MT45

Details Description

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Freightliner MT45

Chassis 18 Foot Step Cargo Van DIESEL With Rear Shelvings

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Freightliner MT45

Chassis 18 Foot Step Cargo Van DIESEL With Rear Shelvings

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11572756
  2. 11572756
  3. 11572756
  4. 11572756
  5. 11572756
  6. 11572756
  7. 11572756
  8. 11572756
  9. 11572756
  10. 11572756
  11. 11572756
  12. 11572756
  13. 11572756
  14. 11572756
  15. 11572756
  16. 11572756
  17. 11572756
  18. 11572756
  19. 11572756
  20. 11572756
  21. 11572756
  22. 11572756
  23. 11572756
  24. 11572756
  25. 11572756
  26. 11572756
  27. 11572756
  28. 11572756
  29. 11572756
  30. 11572756
  31. 11572756
  32. 11572756
  33. 11572756
  34. 11572756
  35. 11572756
  36. 11572756
  37. 11572756
  38. 11572756
  39. 11572756
  40. 11572756
  41. 11572756
  42. 11572756
  43. 11572756
  44. 11572756
  45. 11572756
  46. 11572756
  47. 11572756
  48. 11572756
  49. 11572756
  50. 11572756
Contact Seller

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 4UZAAPDUXACAS1430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037186
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2010 Freightliner MT45 Chassis 18 Foot Step Cargo Van DIESEL With Rear Shelvings, 6.7L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, white exterior, grey interior. $5,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $5,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2014 RAM Cargo Van With Ladder Rack And Rear Shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 RAM Cargo Van With Ladder Rack And Rear Shelving 226,015 KM $5,560 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4WD 122,491 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Econoline E-450 14 Foot Cargo Step Van With Shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Ford Econoline E-450 14 Foot Cargo Step Van With Shelving 393,298 KM $8,000 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2010 Freightliner MT45