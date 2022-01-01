+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Hino 185 18 Foot 3 Seater Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate, 4.73L, 4.73L L4 DIESEL engine, hydraulic brakes 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. (Does not come with certification) $18,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $18,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3