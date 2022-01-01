Menu
2010 Hino 185

413,288 KM

Details Description Features

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2010 Hino 185

2010 Hino 185

18 Foot 3 Seat Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate

2010 Hino 185

18 Foot 3 Seat Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

413,288KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8090149
  • Stock #: BC0034514
  • VIN: 2AYNC6JM4A3S14168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0034514
  • Mileage 413,288 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Hino 185 18 Foot 3 Seater Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate, 4.73L, 4.73L L4 DIESEL engine, hydraulic brakes 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. (Does not come with certification) $18,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $18,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
tilt steering
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

