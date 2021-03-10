Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

140,300 KM

Details Description

$14,394

+ tax & licensing
$14,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD AT

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD AT

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$14,394

+ taxes & licensing

140,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6723929
  • Stock #: Q39228A
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H50AL809136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Q39228A
  • Mileage 140,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary? Our OpenRoad Certified Program includes; a 150-Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

