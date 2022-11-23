Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

139,400 KM

Details Description

$10,983

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,983

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Sport 3.5L V6 at

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Sport 3.5L V6 at

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9434502
  2. 9434502
  3. 9434502
  4. 9434502
  5. 9434502
  6. 9434502
  7. 9434502
  8. 9434502
  9. 9434502
  10. 9434502
  11. 9434502
  12. 9434502
  13. 9434502
  14. 9434502
  15. 9434502
  16. 9434502
  17. 9434502
  18. 9434502
  19. 9434502
  20. 9434502
  21. 9434502
Contact Seller

$10,983

+ taxes & licensing

139,400KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9434502
  • Stock #: 8UTNA41375
  • VIN: 5NMSG4AG2AH341375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Venetian Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA41375
  • Mileage 139,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 BMW 330i xDrive...
 35,050 KM
$40,499 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A5 Sportba...
 53,050 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A5 Sportba...
 61,200 KM
$35,589 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory