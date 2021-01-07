Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Veracruz

173,375 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Veracruz

2010 Hyundai Veracruz

Limited AWD 7 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Veracruz

Limited AWD 7 Passenger

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6442344
  2. 6442344
  3. 6442344
  4. 6442344
  5. 6442344
  6. 6442344
  7. 6442344
  8. 6442344
  9. 6442344
  10. 6442344
  11. 6442344
  12. 6442344
  13. 6442344
  14. 6442344
  15. 6442344
  16. 6442344
  17. 6442344
  18. 6442344
  19. 6442344
  20. 6442344
  21. 6442344
  22. 6442344
  23. 6442344
  24. 6442344
  25. 6442344
  26. 6442344
  27. 6442344
  28. 6442344
  29. 6442344
  30. 6442344
  31. 6442344
  32. 6442344
  33. 6442344
  34. 6442344
  35. 6442344
  36. 6442344
  37. 6442344
  38. 6442344
  39. 6442344
  40. 6442344
  41. 6442344
  42. 6442344
  43. 6442344
  44. 6442344
Contact Seller

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

173,375KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6442344
  • Stock #: BC0033308
  • VIN: KM8NUDCC1AU103599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,375 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Hyundai Veracruz Limited AWD 7 Passenger, 3.8L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, CD changer, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, blue exterior, black interior, leather. $7,900.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $8,250.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Leather Seat
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2008 International 7...
 115,361 KM
$73,850 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Econoline ...
 0 KM
$16,910 + tax & lic
2014 International 4...
 139,087 KM
$44,780 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory