2010 JLG 800AJ

2,452 KM

Details Description

$36,910

$36,910
$36,910

$36,910

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2010 JLG 800AJ

2010 JLG 800AJ

4x4 80 Foot Boom Lift Diesel

2010 JLG 800AJ

4x4 80 Foot Boom Lift Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$36,910

+ taxes & licensing

2,452KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8007390
  Stock #: BC0034249
  VIN: 0300142658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Commercial
  Stock # BC0034249
  Mileage 2,452 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 JLG 800AJ 4x480 Foot Boom Lift Diesel.Platform Height: 80 ft / 24.38 m Platform Capacity - Unrestricted: 500 lb / 226.80 kg Horizontal Outreach: 51 ft 10 in. / 15.8 m. $36,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $37,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

