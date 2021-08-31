2010 JLG 800AJ

$36,910 + taxes & licensing 2 , 4 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8007390

8007390 Stock #: BC0034249

BC0034249 VIN: 0300142658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Body Style Commercial

Stock # BC0034249

Mileage 2,452 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.