2010 John Deere 310SJ

0 KM

$62,460

+ tax & licensing
$62,460

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2010 John Deere 310SJ

2010 John Deere 310SJ

4x4 Backhoe Loader With Rear Stabilizers Diesel

2010 John Deere 310SJ

4x4 Backhoe Loader With Rear Stabilizers Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$62,460

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7919517
  Stock #: BC0034404
  VIN: T0310SJ180000

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Commercial
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # BC0034404
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 John Deere 310SJ 4x4 Backhoe Loader Diesel Extendahoe With Rear Stabilizers, 4 cylinder, 4 speed automatic transmission, enclosed cab, air conditioning, heat, rear stabilizers, extendable hydraulic backhoe arm, loader, 2767 engine hours, yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl. Comes with NPK C-4C plate compactor. 4 in one Front bucket is 92 inches wide and rear is 14 inches wide. $62,460.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $62,810.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

