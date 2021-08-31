Menu
2010 John Deere 3520

0 KM

$38,740

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

Front End Loader Diesel

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Used
  • Listing ID: 7647574
  • Stock #: BC0034220
  • VIN: 1LV3520HCAH740081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 John Deere 3520 Front End Loader Diesel, 1 door, air conditioning, green exterior, black interior, vinyl. $38,740.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $39,090.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Steel Wheels

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

