2010 John Deere 444K Z-Bar front end loader with 2.5 yard bucket, 4.5L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl. John Deere 4045 4.5L 4-cylinder diesel engine producing 123.4 hp, 374 lb/ft torque, operating weight 11,203 kg (24,698 lb), bucket width 2.54 m (8 ft. 4 in.). This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $69,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $69,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2010 John Deere 444K

9,497 KM

Details Description

$69,530

+ taxes & licensing
2010 John Deere 444K

Z-Bar Front End Loader with 2.5 Yard Bucket Diesel

12624375

2010 John Deere 444K

Z-Bar Front End Loader with 2.5 Yard Bucket Diesel

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$69,530

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,497KM
VIN 1DW444KZJA0631530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 9,497 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 John Deere 444K Z-Bar front end loader with 2.5 yard bucket, 4.5L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl. John Deere 4045 4.5L 4-cylinder diesel engine producing 123.4 hp, 374 lb/ft torque, operating weight 11,203 kg (24,698 lb), bucket width 2.54 m (8 ft. 4 in.). This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $69,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $69,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$69,530

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2010 John Deere 444K