2010 John Deere ATV
With Dump Box 4WD
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 10498815
- Stock #: BC0036370
- VIN: M0XUVGF081009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Yellow
- Body Style ATV
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 John Deere ATV With Dump Box 4WD,
Fuel: Gas, Body Style: Truckster 4 Wheel Drive,
Body Condition: Fair, Transmission: Low/high forward with reverse gear, Front tires: Carlisle 25x9.00-12, Rear tires: Carlisle 25x11.00-12
Dimensions: 120 inches long x 56 inches wide x 72 inches high
Weight: 1,382 lbs, Trailer hitch
$7,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $8,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes.
