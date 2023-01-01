Menu
2010 John Deere ATV

0 KM

Details Description

$7,850

+ tax & licensing
$7,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2010 John Deere ATV

2010 John Deere ATV

With Dump Box 4WD

2010 John Deere ATV

With Dump Box 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$7,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10498815
  • Stock #: BC0036370
  • VIN: M0XUVGF081009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style ATV
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 John Deere ATV With Dump Box 4WD,
Fuel: Gas, Body Style: Truckster 4 Wheel Drive,
Body Condition: Fair, Transmission: Low/high forward with reverse gear, Front tires: Carlisle 25x9.00-12, Rear tires: Carlisle 25x11.00-12
Dimensions: 120 inches long x 56 inches wide x 72 inches high
Weight: 1,382 lbs, Trailer hitch
2 dump boxes included (not operable) green exterior, yellow interior, vinyl. $7,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $8,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

