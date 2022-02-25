Menu
2010 KUBOTA RTV 900

0 KM

Details Description

$13,570

+ tax & licensing
$13,570

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2010 KUBOTA RTV 900

2010 KUBOTA RTV 900

4x4 Side By Side With Dump Box And Spreader Diesel

2010 KUBOTA RTV 900

4x4 Side By Side With Dump Box And Spreader Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,570

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8369637
  • Stock #: BC0034724
  • VIN: A5KB1FDACAG0A7490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style ATV
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0034724
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Kubota RTV 900 4x4 Side By Side With Dump Box And Spreader Diesel, 3 cylinder, orange exterior, gray interior, vinyl. $13,570.00 plus $350 processing fee, $13,920.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

