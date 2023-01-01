2010 Lexus RX 350

$17,821 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 9 , 6 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9637744

9637744 Stock #: 18UTNA02240

18UTNA02240 VIN: 2T2BK1BA4AC002240

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 18UTNA02240

Mileage 159,688 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.