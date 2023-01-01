Menu
2010 Lexus RX 350

159,688 KM

$17,821

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen

6A

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

159,688KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9637744
  • Stock #: 18UTNA02240
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA4AC002240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 159,688 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

