$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2010 Lincoln MKX
2010 Lincoln MKX
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV? This 2010 Lincoln MKX, available now at Milani Auto Sales, is a fantastic choice. This sleek crossover offers a blend of luxury and practicality, perfect for navigating city streets or venturing on weekend getaways. With its comfortable interior and smooth ride, the MKX provides a premium driving experience that's sure to impress. The dependable all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various weather conditions, making it a reliable choice for Canadian drivers.
This MKX is more than just a pretty face; it's a versatile vehicle ready for anything. Its spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, while the automatic transmission makes driving effortless. With its proven reliability and timeless design, this Lincoln MKX is a smart investment for those seeking a blend of sophistication and everyday functionality. Visit Milani Auto Sales today and see for yourself why this MKX is the perfect fit for your lifestyle!
Here are some of the MKX's standout features:
- Luxurious Comfort: Sink into the plush seating and enjoy a cabin designed for ultimate relaxation.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the secure handling of all-wheel drive.
- Effortless Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and seamless gear changes for a truly comfortable driving experience.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo means no one gets left behind.
- Timeless Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the MKX's elegant and sophisticated styling.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Milani Auto Sales
Email Milani Auto Sales
Milani Auto Sales
Primary
Call Dealer
778-893-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
778-893-8434