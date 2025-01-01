Menu
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV? This 2010 Lincoln MKX, available now at Milani Auto Sales, is a fantastic choice. This sleek crossover offers a blend of luxury and practicality, perfect for navigating city streets or venturing on weekend getaways. With its comfortable interior and smooth ride, the MKX provides a premium driving experience thats sure to impress. The dependable all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various weather conditions, making it a reliable choice for Canadian drivers.

This MKX is more than just a pretty face; its a versatile vehicle ready for anything. Its spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, while the automatic transmission makes driving effortless. With its proven reliability and timeless design, this Lincoln MKX is a smart investment for those seeking a blend of sophistication and everyday functionality. Visit Milani Auto Sales today and see for yourself why this MKX is the perfect fit for your lifestyle!

Here are some of the MKXs standout features:

Luxurious Comfort: Sink into the plush seating and enjoy a cabin designed for ultimate relaxation.
All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the secure handling of all-wheel drive.
Effortless Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and seamless gear changes for a truly comfortable driving experience.
Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo means no one gets left behind.
Timeless Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the MKXs elegant and sophisticated styling.

2010 Lincoln MKX

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Lincoln MKX

12910451

2010 Lincoln MKX

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

VIN 2LMDJ8JC4ABJ32135

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

