Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

147,465 KM

Details Description

$13,821

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,821

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

4Matic

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

4Matic

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 9797074
  2. 9797074
  3. 9797074
  4. 9797074
  5. 9797074
  6. 9797074
  7. 9797074
  8. 9797074
  9. 9797074
  10. 9797074
  11. 9797074
  12. 9797074
  13. 9797074
  14. 9797074
  15. 9797074
  16. 9797074
  17. 9797074
  18. 9797074
  19. 9797074
  20. 9797074
  21. 9797074
  22. 9797074
  23. 9797074
  24. 9797074
Contact Seller

$13,821

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
147,465KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9797074
  • Stock #: 18UTNC44447
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB7AF344447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Almond Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UTNC44447
  • Mileage 147,465 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2015 Toyota Sienna X...
 160,815 KM
$29,981 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 104,100 KM
$54,981 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 146,803 KM
$17,586 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory