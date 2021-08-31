Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

203,352 KM

Details Description Features

$24,750

+ tax & licensing
$24,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Van Workshop 3500 High Roof 144-inch Wheelbase Diesel

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Van Workshop 3500 High Roof 144-inch Wheelbase Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$24,750

+ taxes & licensing

203,352KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7647583
  • Stock #: BC0034124
  • VIN: WD3BF3CC1A5455825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 203,352 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 144-inch Wheelbase Diesel Workshop, 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V TURBO DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $24,750.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $25,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

