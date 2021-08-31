2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

$24,750 + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 3 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7647583

7647583 Stock #: BC0034124

BC0034124 VIN: WD3BF3CC1A5455825

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 203,352 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Safety Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Convenience tilt steering Automatic Headlights Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Locking Differential Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.