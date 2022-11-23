$32,750+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
3500 High Roof Workshop Cargo Van 144-inch WheelBase
- Listing ID: 9408577
- Stock #: BC0035522
- VIN: WD3BF3CCXA5477029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 212,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 High Roof Workshop Cargo Van 144-inch WheelBase, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, backup camera, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid until November 2023. $32,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $33,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
