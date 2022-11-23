Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

212,500 KM

$32,750

+ tax & licensing
3500 High Roof Workshop Cargo Van 144-inch WheelBase

212,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9408577
  • Stock #: BC0035522
  • VIN: WD3BF3CCXA5477029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 212,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 High Roof Workshop Cargo Van 144-inch WheelBase, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, backup camera, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid until November 2023. $32,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $33,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Front side airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

