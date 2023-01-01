$11,900+ tax & licensing
2010 MINI Cooper
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$11,900
- Listing ID: 9579556
- Stock #: 8UTNA61874
- VIN: WMWMF3C51ATZ61874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2010 Mini Cooper is in excellent condition! Compact in size, with practicality while retaining the fun and sportiness. Not only is it great for urban city driving, take it for a road trip as it has sufficient legroom and cargo space. Packed with features such as push start ignition, sunroof, power windows, heated seats and much more. Come test drive this fun Mini Cooper today! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
