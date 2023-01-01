Menu
2010 MINI Cooper

132,000 KM

Details Description

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9579556
  • Stock #: 8UTNA61874
  • VIN: WMWMF3C51ATZ61874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA61874
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2010 Mini Cooper is in excellent condition! Compact in size, with practicality while retaining the fun and sportiness. Not only is it great for urban city driving, take it for a road trip as it has sufficient legroom and cargo space. Packed with features such as push start ignition, sunroof, power windows, heated seats and much more. Come test drive this fun Mini Cooper today! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

