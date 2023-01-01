Menu
2010 Peterbilt 320 Labrie Garbage Truck Diesel with Air Brakes, Cummins 10.8L L6 DIESEL engine. 2 door, Alison automatic, cummins engine, backup camera, Allison Transmission, 6X4, cruise control, bluetooth, heated mirrors, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to April 2024 $29,640.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,015.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2010 PETERBILT 320

144,447 KM

$29,640

+ tax & licensing
2010 PETERBILT 320

Labrie Garbage Truck Diesel with Air Brakes

2010 PETERBILT 320

Labrie Garbage Truck Diesel with Air Brakes

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$29,640

+ taxes & licensing

144,447KM
Used
VIN 3BPZL00XXAF719934

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036541
  • Mileage 144,447 KM

2010 Peterbilt 320 Labrie Garbage Truck Diesel with Air Brakes, Cummins 10.8L L6 DIESEL engine. 2 door, Alison automatic, cummins engine, backup camera, Allison Transmission, 6X4, cruise control, bluetooth, heated mirrors, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to April 2024 $29,640.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,015.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety

Traction Control

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering

AM/FM Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Limited Slip Differential

$29,640

+ taxes & licensing

2010 PETERBILT 320