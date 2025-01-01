Menu
Details Description

12249085

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
149,437KM
VIN 3BPZL00X4AF719931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037721
  • Mileage 149,437 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Peterbilt 320 Cummins Garbage Truck Expert 2000 Air Brakes Diesel 10.8L, 6X4. Certificate and Decal valid until August 2025, 1,097 engine hours, GVWR 66,000 $39,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

2010 PETERBILT 320