Menu
Account
Sign In
4cyl,fwd,automatic<br><div>Full load,a/c,cloth interior,alloy wheels,good tires,clean in and out,runs great</div>

2010 Toyota Matrix

233,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Matrix

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

  1. 1703109791
  2. 1703109791
  3. 1703109791
  4. 1703109791
  5. 1703109791
  6. 1703109791
  7. 1703109791
  8. 1703109791
  9. 1703109791
  10. 1703109791
  11. 1703109791
  12. 1703109791
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
233,000KM
Used
VIN 2T1KU4EE5AC357609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4cyl,fwd,automatic
Full load,a/c,cloth interior,alloy wheels,good tires,clean in and out,runs great

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

Used 2010 Toyota Matrix for sale in Burnaby, BC
2010 Toyota Matrix 149,000 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Infiniti QX60 149,700 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 290,000 KM $8,990 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

778-893-XXXX

(click to show)

778-893-8434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix