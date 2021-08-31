Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Volkswagen GTI

152,700 KM

Details Description

$13,394

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2010 Volkswagen GTI

2010 Volkswagen GTI

GTI 5-Dr DSG tip

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volkswagen GTI

GTI 5-Dr DSG tip

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7811010
  2. 7811010
  3. 7811010
  4. 7811010
  5. 7811010
  6. 7811010
  7. 7811010
Contact Seller

$13,394

+ taxes & licensing

152,700KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7811010
  • Stock #: A47652A
  • VIN: WVWHV7AJ2AW119638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # A47652A
  • Mileage 152,700 KM

Vehicle Description

The iconic 2010 Golf GTI available now at OpenRoad Audi Boundary! Being a Golf GTI, this award-winning hot-hatch is fun to drive thanks to its power to size ratio, plenty spacious thanks to its hatchback design, and comfortably reliable thanks to decades of German engineering being perfected. There's a reason the Golf has been a best-seller since 1974. It's a zippy 'people's car' great for urban commuting and weekend getaways with friends, fun around a track yet more fuel efficient and affordable to own compared to other vehicles with equivalent performance. The 2.0L turbocharged 4-cyl engine produces 200 horsepower & 207 ft-lb of torque while maintaining an average combined fuel rating of just 7.5L/100km. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Pr...
 81,500 KM
$44,490 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 30,200 KM
$106,394 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A5 2.0T Te...
 26,300 KM
$43,590 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory