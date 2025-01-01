$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2011 Acura MDX
TECH PKG AWD | 3.7L ENG/SUN ROOF/POWER & HEAT SEAT
2011 Acura MDX
TECH PKG AWD | 3.7L ENG/SUN ROOF/POWER & HEAT SEAT
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 85-63591
- Mileage 173,599 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER
Experience luxury and versatility in this 2011 Acura MDX Tech Package, powered by a 3.7L V6 engine and offering 7-passenger seating. Enjoy premium features like the heated 8-way power front seats with memory, navigation, Bluetooth, rear vision camera, automatic climate control, and a sunroof. Rear passengers will love the DVD entertainment system with wireless headsets, while the power liftgate adds convenience. Safety is assured with Vehicle Stability Assist, traction control, and a theft-deterrent system.
Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!
WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?
- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating with 2,000+ customer reviews
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!
We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Call Dealer
604-291-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-291-2266