2011 Acura MDX

173,599 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Acura MDX

TECH PKG AWD | 3.7L ENG/SUN ROOF/POWER & HEAT SEAT

12870251

2011 Acura MDX

TECH PKG AWD | 3.7L ENG/SUN ROOF/POWER & HEAT SEAT

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,599KM
VIN 2HNYD2H65BH003819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 85-63591
  • Mileage 173,599 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER
Experience luxury and versatility in this 2011 Acura MDX Tech Package, powered by a 3.7L V6 engine and offering 7-passenger seating. Enjoy premium features like the heated 8-way power front seats with memory, navigation, Bluetooth, rear vision camera, automatic climate control, and a sunroof. Rear passengers will love the DVD entertainment system with wireless headsets, while the power liftgate adds convenience. Safety is assured with Vehicle Stability Assist, traction control, and a theft-deterrent system.

Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?

- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating with 2,000+ customer reviews
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!

We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

2011 Acura MDX