$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Audi Q7
3.0T Prem quattro Tip
2011 Audi Q7
3.0T Prem quattro Tip
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,500KM
VIN WA1MGCFE2BD003666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA03666
- Mileage 49,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Seating
3RD ROW SEATING
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose Sound System
Additional Features
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
S Line Sport Package
Panoramic Sunroof (dark tinted glass)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2016 Audi A3 Sprtbck e-tron 1.4T ultra FWD 6sp S trnic (SO 201,250 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Veloster 6sp 115,600 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2020 BMW M340i xDrive Sedan 93,700 KM $43,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2011 Audi Q7