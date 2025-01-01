Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2011 Audi Q7

49,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Audi Q7

3.0T Prem quattro Tip

12397899

2011 Audi Q7

3.0T Prem quattro Tip

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,500KM
VIN WA1MGCFE2BD003666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA03666
  • Mileage 49,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose Sound System

Additional Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
S Line Sport Package
Panoramic Sunroof (dark tinted glass)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2011 Audi Q7