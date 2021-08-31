Menu
2011 Audi S4

134,200 KM

$17,394

+ tax & licensing
$17,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2011 Audi S4

2011 Audi S4

3.0T S tronic qtro

2011 Audi S4

3.0T S tronic qtro

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$17,394

+ taxes & licensing

134,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8039749
  • Stock #: P5128A
  • VIN: WAUBGCFL6BA038379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5128A
  • Mileage 134,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

