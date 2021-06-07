Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

51,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd

604-255-7331

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cabriolet 335i RWD

2011 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cabriolet 335i RWD

Location

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd

5509 Hastings St, Burnaby, BC V5B 3P9

604-255-7331

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

51,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7228091
  • Stock #: 20441
  • VIN: wbadx7c51be261007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20441
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean, low km's and good service history. Style and Performance in a stunning colour combination. Premium package with Bluetooth, power folding top, New tires, rain sensing wipers and power seats. Just in time for summer fun.


Add $295 Documentation fee

Call or text John at 604-353-6566

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd
5509 Hastings Street
Burnaby, BC, V5B-1R2

Dealer #10300

Check out or inventory at www.jjmotorcars.com or at 5509 Hastings Street in North Burnaby

We DO NOT sell REBUILT, or EASTERN (Quebec, Ontario) Vehicles so please do not compare our pricing to those who do.

We have been in the business almost 25 years and have A+ Better Business Bureau rating and are a trusted source for locally owned BC vehicles

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Window Defroster
Wood Trim Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd

5509 Hastings St, Burnaby, BC V5B 3P9

