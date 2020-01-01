Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 BMW 323i

Sedan Luxury Ed. PG77

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 323i

Sedan Luxury Ed. PG77

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 4405104
  2. 4405104
  3. 4405104
  4. 4405104
  5. 4405104
  6. 4405104
  7. 4405104
  8. 4405104
  9. 4405104
  10. 4405104
  11. 4405104
  12. 4405104
  13. 4405104
  14. 4405104
  15. 4405104
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$10,382

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,031KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4405104
  • Stock #: AI3892A
  • VIN: WBAPG7G5XBNN17944
Exterior Colour
Alpine White
Interior Colour
Black Lthrette
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and fastidiously dealer-serviced x-lease 2011 BMW 323i Sedan has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a near-perfect accident history, this 323i Sedan comes complete with a power glass sunroof and a flawless black leatherette interior! To truly witness the impeccable condition this vehicle has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2013 MINI Cooper Kni...
 39,896 KM
$12,094 + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper 3 D...
 32,119 KM
$16,194 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 56,906 KM
$23,994 + tax & lic
OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Send A Message