2011 BMW 328

+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
+ taxes & licensing
This BMW 328i comes to us with very LOW KILOMETRES and features BMW's xDrive AWD system. The 328i is no slouch with its peppy inline 6-cyclinder engine producing 230 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. Some notable features on this particular 328i include Bluetooth phone calls, power adjustable front seats, heated front seats, and heated steering. Take the 328i on your next trip to Whistler with confidence from the xDrive system or pack in the family and head out on the open road. Whatever your lifestyle is, the BMW 328i xDrive will fit right in. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4