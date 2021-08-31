2011 BMW 328

$16,195 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 4 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7821114

7821114 Stock #: Q32536A

Q32536A VIN: WBAPK7G59BNN85943

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # Q32536A

Mileage 83,400 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.