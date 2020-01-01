Menu
2011 Buick Enclave

132,775 KM

Details Description Features

$13,870

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

CXL-2 AWD 3rd row seating

CXL-2 AWD 3rd row seating

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

132,775KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6216123
  • Stock #: BC0033211
  • VIN: 5GAKVCEDXBJ230862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,775 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Buick Enclave CXL-2 AWD 3rd row seating, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, DVD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, grey exterior, black interior, leather. $13,870.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $14,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
dvd player
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
High intensity discharge headlights
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Power Trunk Lid
Second Row Sound Controls
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Passenger Power Seat
Genuine wood trim
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Passenger Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

