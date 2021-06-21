+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Express G3500 Ex Ambulance, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, Engine Hours: 6,859, automatic, RWD, Air conditioning, Delay wipers, Power door locks, seats, Power mirrors,Power seats, power windows, Radio AM/FM, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $11,000.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $11,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
