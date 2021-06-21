Menu
2011 Chevrolet Express

348,432 KM

Details Description Features

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Chevrolet Express

2011 Chevrolet Express

G3500 Ex Ambulance

2011 Chevrolet Express

G3500 Ex Ambulance

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

348,432KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7528533
  • Stock #: BC0034108
  • VIN: 1GB3G2CG6B1179708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 348,432 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Express G3500 Ex Ambulance, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, Engine Hours: 6,859, automatic, RWD, Air conditioning, Delay wipers, Power door locks, seats, Power mirrors,Power seats, power windows, Radio AM/FM, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $11,000.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $11,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
tilt steering
Tow Hitch Receiver
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Chrome Wheels
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

