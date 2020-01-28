Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Plow Truck and Sander Ext. Cab Long Box 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,980

  • 186,142KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4587198
  • Stock #: BC0032346
  • VIN: 1GC5K0CG9BZ201581
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Plow and Sander Truck Ext. Cab Long Box 4WD, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, bluetooth, usb, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth.. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $18,980.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $19,280.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • full size spare tire
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • adjustable foot pedals
  • Locking Differential
  • Subwoofer
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front air dam
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Pickup Truck Bed Liner
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

