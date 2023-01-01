Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

167,047 KM

Details Description Features

$33,410

+ tax & licensing
$33,410

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Service Truck 2WD

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Service Truck 2WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$33,410

+ taxes & licensing

167,047KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9494929
  Stock #: BC0035587
  VIN: 1GC5CZCG4BZ208844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,047 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Service Truck 2WD, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, red exterior, grey interior, cloth. $33,410.00 plus $350 processing fee, $33,760.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Locking Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

