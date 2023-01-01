$33,410+ tax & licensing
604-522-7376
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Service Truck 2WD
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$33,410
- Listing ID: 9494929
- Stock #: BC0035587
- VIN: 1GC5CZCG4BZ208844
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,047 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Service Truck 2WD, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, red exterior, grey interior, cloth. $33,410.00 plus $350 processing fee, $33,760.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
