2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

$33,410 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 0 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9494929

9494929 Stock #: BC0035587

BC0035587 VIN: 1GC5CZCG4BZ208844

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 167,047 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Area Cover Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels SPLASH GUARDS Front air dam Safety ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Mechanical Locking Differential Convenience Tow Hitch Receiver Additional Features Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.