2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

138,552 KM

$9,750

+ tax & licensing
$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Cargo Van With Rear Shelving Ladder Rack

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Cargo Van With Rear Shelving Ladder Rack

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

138,552KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7685857
  • Stock #: BC0034275
  • VIN: 2D4JN1AG3BR649424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 138,552 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Cargo Van With Rear Shelving, Ladder Rack 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, FWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth..(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $9,750.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $10,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Front side airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

