Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Dodge Ram

196,632 KM

Details Description Features

$39,510

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Ram

2011 Dodge Ram

5500 4WD Manual Plow Dump Truck Diesel Dually

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Ram

5500 4WD Manual Plow Dump Truck Diesel Dually

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10100670
  2. 10100670
  3. 10100670
  4. 10100670
  5. 10100670
  6. 10100670
  7. 10100670
  8. 10100670
  9. 10100670
  10. 10100670
  11. 10100670
  12. 10100670
  13. 10100670
  14. 10100670
  15. 10100670
  16. 10100670
  17. 10100670
  18. 10100670
  19. 10100670
  20. 10100670
  21. 10100670
  22. 10100670
  23. 10100670
  24. 10100670
  25. 10100670
  26. 10100670
  27. 10100670
  28. 10100670
  29. 10100670
  30. 10100670
  31. 10100670
  32. 10100670
  33. 10100670
  34. 10100670
  35. 10100670
  36. 10100670
  37. 10100670
  38. 10100670
  39. 10100670
  40. 10100670
  41. 10100670
  42. 10100670
  43. 10100670
  44. 10100670
  45. 10100670
  46. 10100670
  47. 10100670
  48. 10100670
  49. 10100670
  50. 10100670
Contact Seller

$39,510

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
196,632KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10100670
  • Stock #: BC0035947
  • VIN: 3D6WU7EL8BG512477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 196,632 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Dodge Ram 5500 4WD Manual Plow Dump Truck Diesel Dually, 6.7L L6 OHV 24V TURBO DIESEL engine Cummins, 6 cylinder, 2 door, 6 speed manual transmission, 4WD, AM/FM radio, cruise control, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. $39,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $39,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2012 International 7...
 251,914 KM
$39,790 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-450 SD 9...
 96,813 KM
$46,930 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 87,849 KM
$31,000 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory