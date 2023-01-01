$39,510+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Ram
5500 4WD Manual Plow Dump Truck Diesel Dually
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$39,510
- Listing ID: 10100670
- Stock #: BC0035947
- VIN: 3D6WU7EL8BG512477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 196,632 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Dodge Ram 5500 4WD Manual Plow Dump Truck Diesel Dually, 6.7L L6 OHV 24V TURBO DIESEL engine Cummins, 6 cylinder, 2 door, 6 speed manual transmission, 4WD, AM/FM radio, cruise control, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. $39,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $39,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
