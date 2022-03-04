Menu
2011 Ford E450

295,750 KM

Details Description Features

$27,860

+ tax & licensing
$27,860

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Ford E450

2011 Ford E450

Utilimaster 18 foot Cargo step Van With Rear Shelving

2011 Ford E450

Utilimaster 18 foot Cargo step Van With Rear Shelving

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$27,860

+ taxes & licensing

295,750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8548799
  • Stock #: BC0034875
  • VIN: 1F65F5KY6B0A11028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0034875
  • Mileage 295,750 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford E-450 Utilimaster 18 foot Cargo step Van With Rear Shelving,6.8L V10 SOHC 30V engine, 10 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $27,860.00 plus $350 processing fee, $28,210.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Steel Wheels
Driver Airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System

