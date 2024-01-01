Menu
2011 Ford Econoline E450 16 Foot Step Van With Rear Shelvings, 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Tire size: LT225/75 R16 115/112 R M+S. Measurements: 16 foot long, 8 foot wide, 7 feet height, overall length 25 foot(All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed). $19,680.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,055.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2011 Ford Econoline

144,605 KM

$19,680

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Econoline

E450 16 Foot Cargo Step Van With Rear Shelvings

2011 Ford Econoline

E450 16 Foot Cargo Step Van With Rear Shelvings

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$19,680

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,605KM
VIN 1FC4E4KL1BDB05773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037211
  • Mileage 144,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Safety

ABS Brakes

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$19,680

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Ford Econoline