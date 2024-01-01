Menu
2011 Ford Econoline E450, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, tow mode, power locks, cargo lights, fans, backup camera, folding aluminum shelving, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until March 2025. $18,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

159,433 KM

$18,850

+ tax & licensing
E450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
159,433KM
VIN 1FC4E4KL1BDB05790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 159,433 KM

Vehicle Description

AM/FM Radio

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Driver Airbag

